PM Modi inaugurates college, administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai (RLB) Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on Saturday through video conferencing.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 13:30 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary also attended the virtual event.

The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute in the Bundelkhand region.

 



The University has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.

“It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready,” said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday said this would improve the education infrastructure and contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare.

