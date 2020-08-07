PM Modi’s inaugural address at conclave on higher education reforms to begin shortly| Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ today. The conclave is organised by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ today. The conclave has begun at 10 am today. PM Modi will take part in the conclave that is being organised by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC) through video-conferencing. Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre are participating in the event apart from a number of dignitaries including the Chairman and Members, Committee for Draft NEP as well as eminent academicians/scientists.
Sanjay Dhotre Minister of State for Education, Communications, Electronics & IT said, “Even after getting degree, students lack life skill which is needed for employment. We have included 21st century life skills in New Education Policy, which will be taught to students from school-level so that they are job ready.”
National Research Foundation will work closely with National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) to enable scientific steps to include technology in education system, says K Kasturirangan, an Indian space scientist who has played a crucial role in drafting the New Education Policy 2020.
The conclave will have sessions dedicated to significant aspects of education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020 like holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education, quality research and equitable use of technology for better reach in education, according to a statement.
The Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy has started. The conclave is organised by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC)