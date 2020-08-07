PM Modi’s inaugural address at conclave on higher education reforms to begin shortly| Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ today. The conclave has begun at 10 am today. PM Modi will take part in the conclave that is being organised by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC) through video-conferencing. Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre are participating in the event apart from a number of dignitaries including the Chairman and Members, Committee for Draft NEP as well as eminent academicians/scientists.

10:51 am IST Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulates all for NEP 2020 Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated everyone for presenting the new education policy. He said the policy will lead to a major transformation in the education sector.



