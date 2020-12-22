Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva Bharati University on Thursday

PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva Bharati University on Thursday

The West Bengal governor and the Union education minister will also be present during the ceremony, it said.  Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country.   

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:38 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, on Thursday through video conferencing, the PMO said on Tuesday. 

  The West Bengal governor and the Union education minister will also be present during the ceremony, it said.  Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country.   

Tagore, a Nobel laureate, is one of the most revered icons from West Bengal, a state which will go to the assembly polls in the first half of the next year. 

In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an institution of national importance” by an Act of Parliament, the PMO noted. 

The university followed the pedagogy devised by Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern universities developed elsewhere. 

The prime minister is the chancellor of the university.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Board exams won’t be conducted in Jan or Feb’: Education minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
DDC polls: Aijaz Hussain gives BJP first victory in Srinagar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Centre issues SOPs after detection of new Covid strain
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Online registration, no kids below 10, all services over by 10pm: Churches on Christmas eve Covid watch
by HTC
Jeetujayson Raju shares his story about becoming a celebrity PR agent
AK Vs AK: ‘Anil and Anurag willing to make fun of themselves’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Taapsee Pannu: I am scared when people say ‘she’s at her career best’
by Rishabh Suri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.