Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University today

PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal on December 24 at 11 am through video conferencing.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 08:59 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal on December 24 at 11 am through video conferencing.

“Looking forward to addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic #VisvaBharati University, Shantiniketan, among our premium centres of learning which is closely associated with Gurudev Tagore. Do tune in tomorrow, 24th December at 11 AM,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Governor of West Bengal and Union Education Minister will also participate in the event.

Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament.

The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University, a Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) release stated.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
by Shishir Gupta
Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
by Rhythma Kaul
‘Not political rivals’: Farmers write to govt, demand higher MSP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
by Sanchita Sharma

latest news

Top 10 coldest places in India right now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
AstraZeneca submitted date for vaccine approval, UK’s Hancock says
by Reuters| Posted by Shivani Kumar
WADA says Swiss court overturns swimmer Sun’s doping ban
by Press Trust of India
Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
by Rhythma Kaul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.