PM Modi to address centenary convocation of University of Mysore on Monday

PM Modi to address centenary convocation of University of Mysore on Monday

The University of Mysore was established in 1916. It was the sixth university in the country and the first in Karnataka.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:21 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore via video-conferencing on Monday.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday said the Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916. It was the sixth university in the country and the first in Karnataka.

