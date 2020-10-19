Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / PM Modi to address Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore today

PM Modi to address Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing on Monday.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:56 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini , New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Bloomberg)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing on Monday.

“At 11:15 AM tomorrow, 19th October, I would be addressing the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Looking forward to being a part of this special occasion, at a premier centre of learning and innovation,” he added.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916 and was the first university in Karnataka as well as the sixth university in the country.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday said the Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more gold seizure cases
Oct 19, 2020 08:40 IST
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
Oct 19, 2020 08:40 IST
With masks, sanitisers, Class 9-12 students return to schools in UP
Oct 19, 2020 08:21 IST
Unlock 5: Mumbai Metro to restart operations today. Here’s all you need to know
Oct 19, 2020 08:34 IST

latest news

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says ex-CM Digvijaya Singh is Mahabharata’s ‘Shakuni’
Oct 19, 2020 08:56 IST
Serum Institute has begun manufacturing intranasal Covid vaccine: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 19, 2020 08:56 IST
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares a sweet pic with mom Sutapa
Oct 19, 2020 08:52 IST
MCX to start base metals futures indices from today. All you need to know
Oct 19, 2020 08:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.