Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary celebrations on December 22

PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary celebrations on December 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:48 IST

By PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, Aligarh (UP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said. (PTI file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said.

Modi will attend the online function along with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, it said.

Extending his gratitude to the PM, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) community is thankful for his acceptance to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

“The outreach of the university during this historical year will also immensely help in its growth and development, and in the placement of our students in private and public sectors,” he said. Prof Mansoor appealed the university community to put in all efforts for the success of the forthcoming events, and the staff members, students, alumni and AMU well-wishers for active participation.



He also appealed to all concerned to keep the centenary programme above politics like the Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Earlier this month, the university had announced that President Ram Nath Kovind was expected to be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations.

The change of chief guest appears to be a last minute move, according to AMU sources.

Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College became Aligarh Muslim University on December 1, 1920 following a gazette notification. AMU was formally inaugurated as a university on December 17 that year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Wastage of time’: Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Hollywood actor-director, John Turturro presents a gut wrenching film, When the music changes, directed by Lakshmi Devy
IND v AUS: Kohli reveals incident which inspired him to play for India
by hindustantimes.com
Snow spell puts Kufri back in business
by Gaurav Bisht
Aftab recalls working with Sridevi after fan shares video from ChaalBaaz
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.