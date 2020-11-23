Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / PM Modi to attend centennial foundation day celebration of Lucknow University on Nov 25

PM Modi to attend centennial foundation day celebration of Lucknow University on Nov 25

Modi will attend the celebration of Centennial Foundation Day of University of Lucknow on November 25, 2020 at 5:30 pm via video conferencing, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Centennial Foundation Day celebration of the University of Lucknow and release a special commemorative postal stamp on the occasion via video conferencing on Wednesday. The Lucknow University was established in 1920 and is celebrating its centennial (100th) year.

Modi will attend the celebration of Centennial Foundation Day of University of Lucknow on November 25, 2020 at 5:30 pm via video conferencing, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The prime minister will unveil the university’s centennial commemorative coin on the occasion, it said.

He will also release a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Nov 23, 2020 14:02 IST
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Nov 23, 2020 14:09 IST
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
Nov 23, 2020 13:19 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 10:56 IST

latest news

Coronavirus vaccine hopes drive European stocks higher
Nov 23, 2020 14:35 IST
Let Nitish bring ‘Love Jihad’ law, then we will think, says Raut
Nov 23, 2020 14:35 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiya granted bail by Mumbai court in drugs case
Nov 23, 2020 14:34 IST
Owl tangled in backyard soccer net rescued by cops. Watch
Nov 23, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.