PM Modi to be chief guest at IIT Delhi’s 51st convocation ceremony on November 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the 51st convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here on Saturday during which 2019 graduating students will be awarded degrees.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:36 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

“The Prime Minister will be the chief guest at the 51st Annual Convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi on November 7. He will address the Convocation through video conferencing,” IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said at an online press conference on Thursday.

“The convocation will be conducted in a hybrid mode with a physical in-person ceremony with limited attendance in the institute’s Dogra Hall and an online webcast reaching out to all graduating students, their parents, distinguished alumni, invited guests and everyone else. Degrees will be conferred on 2019 graduating students,” he added.

The institute will award President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma (former President of India) Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medals and Institute Silver Medals to the graduating students at the Convocation.

“The President’s Gold Medal is awarded to a student who is topper amongst all graduating UG students for highest academic achievement or CGPA. Director’s Gold Medal is awarded to a graduating UG student for his or her achievements in academics as well as extra-curricular activities,” he said. At the convocation, esteemed alumni with Alumni Awards 2020 will also be felicitated.

“Five IIT Delhi alums will receive the ‘Distinguished Alumni Award’ and one alumnus will receive the ‘Distinguished Alumni Service Award’,” Rao added. Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal is awarded to a graduating PG student who is adjudged the best among all MTech graduating students for general proficiency, including character and conduct, excellence in academic performance, extra-curricular activities and social service. Perfect 10 Gold Medal is awarded to a graduating PG student who secures CGPA of 10 out of 10. The Institute Silver Medal is awarded to a graduating UG student securing highest CGPA in respective programme.

