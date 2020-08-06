PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at conclave on higher education reforms tomorrow

Sections
The Prime Minister will take part in the conclave being organised by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC) through video-conferencing.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:52 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ on Friday, August 7.

The Prime Minister will take part in the conclave being organised by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC) through video-conferencing.

The conclave will have sessions dedicated to significant aspects of education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020 like holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education, quality research and equitable use of technology for better reach in education, according to a statement.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre would also be participating in the event apart from a number of dignitaries including the Chairman and Members, Committee for Draft NEP as well as eminent academicians/scientists.



Vice-Chancellors of universities, directors of institutions and principals of colleges and other stakeholders will also participate in the programme being held tomorrow.

