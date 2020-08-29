PM Modi to inaugurate Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University buildings

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate college and administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University through remote video conference at 12.30 on Saturday.

The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region.

The University has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.

It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready.

A PMO release said that Prime Minister will also interact with students of the university during the event.