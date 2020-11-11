Sections
PM Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutions on November 13

He will inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar in Gujarat and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur in Rajasthan on November 13, the fifth Ayurveda Day, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 18:28 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat and Rajasthan on Friday.

These institutions are expected to play global leadership roles in the growth and development of Ayurveda in the 21st century.

The Ayurveda Day is being observed every year from 2016, on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti. This year it falls on November 13, 2020.



The Potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the focus of this year’s ‘Ayurveda Day’observation, the PMO said in a statement.

It said utilising the immense untapped potential of AYUSH systems of healthcare for providing effective and affordable solutions for India’s public health challenges is a priority of the government.

“Consequently, modernisation of AYUSH education is also a priority area. Multiple steps have been taken for this in the last 3-4 years. Dedication to the nation of ITRA, Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance and NIA, Jaipur as an Institution Deemed to be University is a historic step not just in the modernization of Ayurveda Education, but in the evolution of traditional medicine itself,” the statement said.

“This will provide them the autonomy to upgrade the standard of Ayurveda education, frame various courses as per emerging national and international demand and excel in modern research to generate more and more evidences,” it added.

