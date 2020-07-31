PM Modi to interact with Smart India Hackathon finalists tomorrow, check details here

Sections
PM will address the grand finale of the hackathon on Saturday via video conferencing from 4.30 pm onwards.This time, the Hackathon will focus on post Covid world and creating ways for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 21:00 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the finalists of Smart India Hackathon tomorrow, August 1. The PM will address the grand finale of the hackathon on Saturday via video conferencing from 4.30 pm onwards, an official statement said.

Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving. It has proved to be extremely successful in promoting out-of-the-box thinking in young minds, reads the official statement released by the Prime Minister Office.

PM Modi on Friday also tweeted about his address. “Young India is filled with talent! The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 showcases this very spirit of innovation and excellence. On 1st August at 4:30 PM, looking forward to interacting with the finalists of the Hackathon and knowing more about their works,” he said in a tweet.



“The Smart India Hackathon has emerged as a vibrant forum to ideate and innovate. Naturally, this time our youth would be focussing on the post-COVID world in their innovations, along with ways to create an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

 

According to the official statement released by the PMO, the first edition of Smart India Hackathon 2017 saw participation of 42000 students which increased to 1 lakh in 2018 and to 2 lakh in 2019. The first round of Smart India Hackathon 2020 saw participation of more than 4.5 lakh students. The Grand Finale of the software edition this year is being organized online by connecting all the participants throughout the nation together over a specially-built advanced platform. More than 10,000 students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries.

