PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus on Thursday, via video conferencing.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:12 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

A statement released by the University earlier read that Prime Minister Modi will through video conferencing unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed on the University campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm.

The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda from 5:30 pm onwards.

“Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. He inspired citizens to take pride in Indian civilisation, culture and its industrious spirit,” the JNU Vice-Chancellor said in a statement.

