PM Modi unveils coin, postal stamp to mark 100 years of Lucknow University

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative coin of the centennial foundation day of the University of Lucknow through a video conference.

He also released a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who’s is also a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, were present on this occasion.