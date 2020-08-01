Smart India Hackathon 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi asks finalists to build realtime tracking system for school

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the finalists of the hackathon through video conferencing. Students from various colleges including The hackathon is being organised by the HRD ministry’s All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Persistent Systems and i4c. The Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Software) will be held from August 1 to 3. The hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.

Students from Shri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Tamil Nadu, MLR Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, JECRC University, Jaipur, Graphic Era University, Dehradun and Chandigarh Engineering College interacted with the PM and discussed their innovative ideas.