PM Narendra Modi to join Lucknow University’s centenary celebrations today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a special commemorative postal stamp and coin to mark the centenary of the Lucknow University.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 08:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The University of Lucknow will host a Prime Minister after a gap of 18 years on Wednesday when Narendra Modi will join the centenary celebrations at 5:30 pm via video link.

He will release a special commemorative postal stamp and coin on the occasion, said Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor of the university.

The last time the Lucknow University hosted a Prime Minister was in 2002 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the campus to inaugurate the Indian Science Congress.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The university which started as Canning College in 1920, kicked off a weeklong centenary celebration on November 19 with strict Covid-19 protocol in place on the campus as the number of fresh cases continued to rise in Uttar Pradesh.

