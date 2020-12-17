PM to attend AMU centenary celebrations via video link on December 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) via video link on December 22. He will attend the online function with Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Extending gratitude to the Prime Minister, AMU vice chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said the varsity community was thankful for accepting the invite. He added, “The outreach of the university during this historical year will also immensely help in the growth and development of the university and placement of our students in private and public sectors.”

Prof Mansoor appealed to the university community to put in all efforts for the success of the forthcoming programmes and asked staff, students, alumni and AMU well-wishers for active participation. He appealed to all concerned to keep the centenary programme above politics, just like Republic Day, Independence Day, Milad un Nabi and Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

He also said that President Ram Nath Kovind was expected to join other online centenary functions in the weeks to come. “Centenary is a great landmark achievement in the history of any university. AMU and its various units and alumni associations have been organising various programmes attended by illustrious people from diverse fields through virtual and online mode following Government of India’s guidelines to curb Covid-19 spread,” said the vice chancellor.

Meanwhile, the landmark AMU buildings and structures, from the administrative block to the Centenary Gate, the Engineering College road to the Polytechnic, Morrison Court Road, Victoria Gate, the university mosque, Strachey Hall and the Sir Syed House will be illuminated on the evening of December 17 and 18 with visual projections of lights and design, as part of the centenary year celebrations.

Mohammadan Anglo-Oriental College became Aligarh Muslim University on December 1, 1920, following the Gazette Notification and AMU was formally inaugurated as a university on December 17 the same year by then vice chancellor, Mohammad Ali Mohammad Khan Raja Saheb of Mahmudabad.