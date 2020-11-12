Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / PNB SO admit card 2020 released at pnbindia.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

PNB SO admit card 2020 released at pnbindia.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

PNB SO admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the PNB SO recruitment examination can download their admit card online at pnbindia.in on or before November 22, 2020.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 13:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PNB SO admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

PNB SO admit card 2020: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Specialist Officer on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the PNB SO recruitment examination can download their admit card online at pnbindia.in on or before November 22, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies of Specialist officers. The bank will conduct the online recruitment examination in November 2020.

Direct link to download PNB SO admit card 2020.



How to download PNB SO admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at pnbindia.in



On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab

Click on the link that reads, “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE CALL LETTERS FOR THE ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR RECRUITMENT OF 535 SPECIALIST OFFICERS”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The PNB SO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 14:03 IST
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Nov 12, 2020 13:49 IST
LIVE: FM launches credit guarantee support scheme for 27 sectors stressed due to Covid
Nov 12, 2020 14:05 IST
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
Nov 12, 2020 10:58 IST

latest news

Kajal Aggarwal is in the lap of luxury, share pics of underwater room
Nov 12, 2020 13:58 IST
‘They are going to dominate’: Pathan’s strong prediction for IPL team
Nov 12, 2020 13:57 IST
UK economy saw big bounceback in summer before fresh curbs
Nov 12, 2020 13:55 IST
Can you answer Rs 7 crore question that made Nazia Nasim quit KBC 12?
Nov 12, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.