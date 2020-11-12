PNB SO admit card 2020 released at pnbindia.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PNB SO admit card 2020: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Specialist Officer on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the PNB SO recruitment examination can download their admit card online at pnbindia.in on or before November 22, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies of Specialist officers. The bank will conduct the online recruitment examination in November 2020.

Direct link to download PNB SO admit card 2020.

How to download PNB SO admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at pnbindia.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab

Click on the link that reads, “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE CALL LETTERS FOR THE ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR RECRUITMENT OF 535 SPECIALIST OFFICERS”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The PNB SO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.