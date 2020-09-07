PNB SO Recruitment 2020: 535 vacancies for manager and senior manager notified

Sections
Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PNB SO Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday released an official notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officer (Manager and Senior Manager) on its official website. The online registration process will begin on September 8, 2020.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at pnbindia.in on or before September 29, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies of Specialist Officers, out of which, 200 vacancies are for Manager (Credit), 160 for Manager (Risk), 50 for Senior Manager (Credit), 40 for Senior Manager (Risk), 30 for Manager (Treasury), 25 for Manager (Architect), 10 each for Manager (Economic), and Manager (HR), and 2 for Manager (Civil).

Age limit:



1. Manager - 25 to 35 years



2. Senior Manager - 25 to 37 years

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 850, while for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 175.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

