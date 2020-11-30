Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Pokhriyal asks RGU degree holders to help develop lives of at least 3 persons

Pokhriyal asks RGU degree holders to help develop lives of at least 3 persons

Students should keep in mind that institutes are laboratories for developing individuals who benefit humanity in all corners of the world, he said while virtually delivering the convocation address of RGU, which secured the second position among all central universities in the country.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:58 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Itanagar

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal. (PTI file)

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday asked the degree holders of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), the lone central varsity in Arunachal Pradesh, to help develop the lives of at least three persons.

Students should keep in mind that institutes are laboratories for developing individuals who benefit humanity in all corners of the world, he said while virtually delivering the convocation address of RGU, which secured the second position among all central universities in the country.

Congratulating the students who were awarded various degrees, Pokhriyal said, “The degree that RGU confers upon you is not a mere piece of printed paper or symbolic representation of the university.” “It is bestowing you with great responsibility that you have to bear all your life and I hope that in future you will understand its gravity and carry on your responsibility with complete dedication so that you prove worthy of the degree conferred upon you,” the Union education minister said.

Founded on February 4, 1984, as Arunachal University, the institute has now blossomed into a large and shady tree from which the state expects a lot, he said adding that the success of RGU was a proof of the hard work put in by the entire team of the varsity.



In the ranking released by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry in August, RGU secured the second spot among 40 central universities of the country.

Pokhriyal also exuded confidence that the institute would reach greater heights with more landmark achievements in the years to come and evolve into one of the most prestigious seats of higher learning in the country.

Addressing the function through video conference, Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the New Education Policy would give the perfect impetus in the growth of the university.

“The world is going to be very different after COVID- 19. It will be a world in which technological education and novel research will occupy significant positions and these will be empowering tools for a new self-reliant India,” he said.

Rijiju, who represents Arunachal West Parliamentary Constituency in the Lok Sabha, expressed concern over encroachment on RGU’s land which retarded the expansion of its campus and urged the state government to look into the matter seriously.

In his speech, state Governor and the university’s Chief Rector, Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra, asked the RGU administration to stress on merit-based selection and initiate start-up oriented curriculum.

I pursuance of Covid-19 protocol, only those students who would get PhD and M.Phil degrees and gold medals in post- graduate and under-graduate courses from affiliated colleges of the university were invited to be present at the event.

Altogether 39 PhD scholars, 66 M Phil scholars, 572 post-graduate and 6,035 under-graduate students were awarded degrees at the convocation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
Nov 30, 2020 19:17 IST
LIVE: ‘Free farmers at Burari’, farm union leaders say on talks with govt
Nov 30, 2020 18:53 IST
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Nov 30, 2020 18:07 IST
‘Up to them’: MEA on Pakistan cooperating with India’s initiatives at SCO 
Nov 30, 2020 19:51 IST

latest news

Neha Kakkar tells Salman Khan her love story with Rohanpreet Singh
Nov 30, 2020 19:47 IST
TN, Assam allow opening of educational institutions; Rajasthan closes all till Dec 31
Nov 30, 2020 19:47 IST
Amazon offers ‘special recognition bonus’ to employees
Nov 30, 2020 19:43 IST
Superspreader protest? As experts worry about Covid-19, farmers say new laws bigger threat to their survival
Nov 30, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.