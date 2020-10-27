Puducherry proposes 10% quota for government school students in medical courses

Sections
After a cabinet meeting, he told reporters that his government has decided to introduce the quota through an order and the file relating to this had since been sent to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for approval.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 20:14 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Puducherry

Representational image. (File photo)

Puducherry has decided to introduce a 10 percent internal reservation in MBBS courses for students of government schools in the Union Territory, who have cleared the NEET this year, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday.

After a cabinet meeting, he told reporters that his government has decided to introduce the quota through an order and the file relating to this had since been sent to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for approval.

He said if the Lt Governor did not give her nod they were ready to fight for the quota for government school students.

During 2018-19 only 94 students from government schools had cleared the NEET test, while 1,346 from private schools had come out triumphant in the NEET examination, he noted.



Only 16 students from the government schools could get into the medical colleges here during 2018-19 while 243 candidates from private schools could join medical courses.

He said the territorial government had therefore decided to bring in 10 percent internal reservation for government school students who cleared the NEET test to go in for medical education.

“We have decided to introduce this quota through a Government Order instead of an Act. The file relating to this has been sent for approval to Lt Governor,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had on September 15 unanimously passed a bill to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal quota in medical admissions for state government school students who clear the NEET exam.

The Tamil Nadu governor is yet to give his assent to it.

