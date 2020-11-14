Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Post-matric hostels in Karnataka to re-open from November 17: Minister

Post-matric hostels in Karnataka to re-open from November 17: Minister

The hostels, managed by the Social Welfare Department, are being opened in the wake of colleges re- opening for graduate and postgraduate students, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said on Friday.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 11:03 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Bengaluru

(PTI)

Karnataka government has ordered opening of post-matric hostels in the state from November 17.

The hostels, managed by the Social Welfare Department, are being opened in the wake of colleges re- opening for graduate and postgraduate students, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said on Friday.

“As was decided in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on October 23, the classes will begin for graduate and postgraduate students from November 17. In this backdrop post-matric hostels managed by the Social Welfare Department across the state will function from November 17,” he tweeted.

The state government had, on October 23, decided to re-open engineering, diploma, degree colleges (including PG) that were shut for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



It had said the students would have an option to either attend the classes physically or online or can go in for blended learning by using both options.

Subsequently, the government also formulated standard operating procedures for the colleges to follow once they reopen.

To facilitate students for their academic activities, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said in a press release that it has decided to allow them to use its bus services in the city by producing the student pass issued last year or the current year college fee receipt or college ID.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
Nov 14, 2020 11:43 IST
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Nov 14, 2020 11:29 IST
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
Nov 14, 2020 10:39 IST
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Nov 14, 2020 04:18 IST

latest news

Ranveer wishes his ‘gudiya’ Deepika on second wedding anniversary
Nov 14, 2020 11:45 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in, check vacancies here
Nov 14, 2020 11:42 IST
Library for children on tram to be launched in Kolkata
Nov 14, 2020 11:41 IST
Uneasy calm along LoC day after securitymen, civilians killed in Pak ceasefire violation
Nov 14, 2020 11:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.