Power Grid Recruitment: 125 apprentice posts on offer, apply now

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited online applications for engagement of 125 apprentices. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online at powergridindia.com on or before June 26.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 16:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Power Grid Recruitment 2020 (HT File)

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited online applications for engagement of 125 apprentices. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online at powergridindia.com on or before June 26. Selected candidates will be posted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. Graduates and ITI certificate holders can apply for the posts.

Details of posts:

Graduate Electrical - 25 vacancies; Monthly Stipend- Rs 15,000

Graduate civil -5 ; Monthly Stipend- Rs 15,000

Executive MBA (HR) -5 ; Monthly Stipend- Rs 15,000



Diploma Electrical - 40 ; Monthly Stipend Rs 12,000

Diploma Civil - 10 ;Monthly Stipend Rs 12,000

IT Electrical -- 40 ; Monthly Stipend-- Rs 11000

Applicants must have passed their final year exam not before two years (not applicable for ITI)

Click here to apply online

Official advertisement

