Powergrid Recruitment 2020: 60 vacancies for apprentices on offer, check details

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on Thursday invited online applications for the recruitment of apprentices in Odisha Projects for a period of one year on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at careers.powergrid.in on or before July 8, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies of apprentices. Out of which, 20 vacancies are for Graduate Electrical, 11 for Diploma in Civil Engineering, 10 for Diploma in Electrical Engineering, 6 each for ITI - Electrical, and Graduate in Civil Engineering, 5 for Assistant (HR), and 2 for Executive (HR).

A candidate should be a Graduate and Diploma Students who have passed their final examination, not before 02 years from the date of this advertisement ( no such ceiling for ITI), are eligible to appear for the recruitment process. Posting of apprentices shall be within the State of Odisha, based on the requirement.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.