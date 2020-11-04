Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Prasar Bharati signs MoU with Electronics and IT Ministry to launch 51 education TV channels

Prasar Bharati signs MoU with Electronics and IT Ministry to launch 51 education TV channels

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Wednesday entered into an MoU with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to launch 51 direct-to-home (DTH) education TV channels.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:40 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(HT file )

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Wednesday entered into an MoU with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to launch 51 direct-to-home (DTH) education TV channels.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Prasar Bharati and Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology aims to bring quality educational programmes to every household, including those in rural and remote areas, the government said in a statement.

“Under the ambit of this MoU, 51 DTH education TV channels comprising Swaymprabha (22 channels) (M/o Education), e-Vidya for classes 1 to 12 (12 channels) of NCERT, Vande Gujarat (Govt. of Gujarat) (16 channels) and DigiShala under M/o Electronics and IT (1 channel) shall be available as DD co-branded channels to all DD FreeDish viewers. This move aims to bring quality educational programmes to every household, including those in rural and remote areas,” it said.

The services will be available free of cost for all the viewers 24x7, in line with government’s commitment towards skill development and providing quality education to the last person in the country, it said.

“This government initiative will go a long way in achieving Government’s goal of providing education to all,” the statement said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Nov 04, 2020 15:48 IST
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 04, 2020 15:14 IST
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Nov 04, 2020 15:12 IST
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
Nov 04, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

Doctor allegedly kidnapped over extortion plaint against former deputy sarpanch
Nov 04, 2020 16:48 IST
Bineesh Kodiyeri’s residence, many locations in Kerala raided in drug case
Nov 04, 2020 16:43 IST
‘Mask apna apna’: Assam Police’s tweet reminding people to wear masks wins Twitter
Nov 04, 2020 16:42 IST
Uttarakhand forms panel to look into problems faced by nomadic Van Gujjars
Nov 04, 2020 16:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.