Pre-University students of Mangaluru catch up on lessons via YouTube

Updated: May 23, 2020 08:46 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Mangaluru

In order to ensure that students do not miss out on their studies due to educational institutions being shut owing to the coronavirus lockdown, Dakshina Kannada Pre-university College Principles Association (DKPUCPA) is conducting online classes on YouTube for pre-university students.

The online lessons are shot by lecturers at St Aloysius College and the lectures are then uploaded on YouTube enabling students to watch them online.

“The whole world is currently in a crucial situation because of COVID-19, and because of the lockdown, all are forced to stay indoors. Usually, we used to conduct lectures in a class full of students, but now it is a new experience that we are providing the same information to students in their absence,” Rajaram Rao, a lecturer said while speaking to ANI.

He said at present these classes are being conducted for second year pre-university students.



If any student has a doubt on any concept, he said they can contact the teachers. “At present, students also are getting information about the teachers who have uploaded the videos. All the information about the teachers is already being uploaded on the system so that they can contact the teacher,” he said.

Dhanya, a student, hailed the DKPUCPA for the setting up of the online classes despite the prevailing situation.

“The teachers who have taught in these classes have taught very well, as if they are teaching right in front of us. It has been very useful for me during this time,” she said.

The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic has been extended to May 31.

