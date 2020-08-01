Presidency University publishes final semester results

Presidency University has published results for both undergraduate and post-graduate courses, evaluating papers of the final semester by giving equal weightage to previous performances and internal assessment, Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia said on Saturday.

Presidency became the second university in West Bengal to publish results amid the CIVID-19 pandemic after Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT).

Results of Presidency University were out on Friday, Lohia said adding that 50 per cent of total marks were based on continuous internal assessments and the rest on home assignment and projects and students are happy.

A university official said that 90 per cent of the final year students passed in both under-graduate and post- graduate levels with over 70 per cent marks.

In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, the education department has decided to cancel the terminal semester examinations of all streams in state-run and aided universities.

On June 27, it issued an advisory suggesting that the universities award 80 per cent weightage on the best aggregate score by a candidate in previous semesters and 20 per cent on internal assessment for evaluation of final semester papers.

However, the department had no objection to Presidency’s decision to opt for 50:50 ratio.

Every higher educational institute has the autonomy to decide on it’s own evaluation process depending on the situation, an education department official said.

The suggested 80:20 ratio would have affected results of the current semester of final year students and the union was able to negotiate it to 50:50, Presidency University Students Council said in a statement.

“After the publication of results, it has been seen that most final year Graduation students and Post-graduation students have faired extremely well in this semester and have benefited from this negotiation,” it said.

Earlier, MAKAUT had announced results on July 20. All private engineering colleges and management schools are affiliated to this university.