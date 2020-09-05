President confers National Award to Faridkot teacher through virtual ceremony

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred the National Award to Teachers 2020 to Ra­jin­der Kumar, 44, a teacher posted at Gov­ern­ment Pri­mary School in Wara Bhaika, in Jaitu sub-di­vi­sion of Farid­kot, through a virtual ceremony.

The awards were supposed to be given on Teach­ers’ Day at New Delhi but due to covid-19 outbreak the ceremony was held virtually on Saturday. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also attended the virtual ceremony.

The deputy commissioner Vimal Kumar Setia on Saturday handed a certificate and silver medal to Rajinder Kumar on the behalf of Union government at district administrative office at Faridkot.

Kumar is among the 47 teach­ers from across the county, and only from Pun­jab, to be se­lected for the pres­ti­gious award. He was also given with state award in 2017.

Kumar said that This is a proud moment and he is honoured to have received this award. “This has further encouraged me to double the efforts to further improve schools and develop more innovation techniques to teach the students,” he added.

Kumar started his teach­ing ca­reer in 2008 as a fel­low teacher at Wara Bhaika vil­lage in the district. MSc in physics and bach­e­lor of ed­u­ca­tion, Kumar quickly earned fame for en­hanc­ing prac­ti­cal skills of stu­dents by in­tro­duc­ing in­no­va­tive teach­ing tech­niques and de­vel­op­ing low­cost mod­ern teach­ing equip­ment.

“I was hired on con­trac­tual ba­sis and got a per­ma­nent job af­ter three years. When I joined the school in 2008, I no­ticed that pri­mary ed­u­ca­tion plays the most im­por­tant role in ca­reer-build­ing, but no one was giv­ing any im­por­tance to it. The teach­ing tech­niques were not mod­ern in gov­ern­ment schools in my ini­tials years and be­cause of this, stu­dents were not in­ter­ested in stud­ies. I de­cided to change it,” said Kumar.

“Me my wife, who also hold an MSc in physics, teach in same school. We both got pro­mo­tion as sci­ence teacher but we turned it down be­cause we wanted to work in pri­mary classes. In the last few years, we have de­vel­oped new in­ter­est­ing tech­niques for teach­ing, which we fur­ther shared with other schools as well and as a re­sult, stu­dents showed more in­ter­est in stud­ies,” he said.

“As a physics stu­dent, I al­ways had in­ter­est in elec­tron­ics and I like to work on ma­chines. I have made a team of vol­un­teers, in­clud­ing car­pen­ters and elec­tri­cians, and to­gether we de­velop new equip­ment. We have de­vel­oped a lis­ten­ing lab in the school for just Rs 1,200, which costs around Rs 35,000 in the mar­ket,” he said.

He said all class­rooms at Wara Bhaika school are smart and the school also has a e-li­brary. “I have also pre­pared e-con­tent for the study of stu­dents through new and in­no­va­tive tech­niques,” he added.

Photo: Faridkot DC Vimal Kumar Setia giving certificate to Rajinder Kumar on Saturday.