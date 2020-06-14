Sections
Home / Education / Private school in UP waives off fees for 3 months, promotes e-learning

Private school in UP waives off fees for 3 months, promotes e-learning

A private school in Prayagraj has waived off fees for three months in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and is now focusing on connecting with students via online classes.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 09:29 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, Prayagraj

A private school in Prayagraj has waived off fees for three months in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and is now focusing on connecting with students via online classes.

Speaking to ANI, Mamata Mishra, Principal, New Scholar Academy school said, “students from different strata of society study here. It’s not possible for all the parents to pay the money, so we decided to waive off fees of April, May, and June”

The Principal said that staff members and teachers of the school continue to regularly receive their salaries.

“We are promoting online classes currently and we are connecting with the students via WhatsApp and our YouTube channel. A lot of guardians are now connected with us as the fees have been waived off. We are receiving a positive response but every student does not have an internet facility,” Mishra added.



“The school was shut amid COVID-19 crisis so now we are resolving students’ problems online,” said Anand Kumar, a parent.

Schools here have been shut for almost three months now due to the COVID-19 crisis.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Deepika Singh’s Covid-19 positive mother gets admission in Delhi hospital
Jun 14, 2020 09:48 IST
Taapsee, sister Shagun pull off a perfect yoga pose, see pic
Jun 14, 2020 09:47 IST
India records 11,929 Covid-19 cases, 311 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 3.2 lakh
Jun 14, 2020 09:47 IST
All Solar and Lunar Eclipses 2020
Jun 14, 2020 09:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.