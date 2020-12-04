Pro-Chancellor stresses on vocational, skill based education

Indian educational institutions should go for a transformation as vocational and skill-based education is the need of the hour, Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Science Pro-Chancellor and Chief Advisor Dr Vedprakash Mishra said on Friday.

There is a need to completely change the teaching and research techniques, Mishra said in his address during the two-day 4th edition of National Higher Education Conclave (NHEC) 2020.

The conclave was on virtual platform with the theme ‘Transformation and Challenges in Higher EducationNew Normal and Beyond’ organised by CII-Coimbatore.

Ultimately, the purpose of education is enlightening the people and education is not just expected only in terms of revenue but to develop the livelihood of people, develop the weakest of the weak, empower the poor and enlighten every citizen, he said.

Stating that in order to ensure the constitutional guarantees to all, liberty of each and every citizen must be respected, Mishra said that developing the marginalised community through education and all people in society must be given dignity and worth.

He spoke on the real concern of higher education which should focus on access, education to all at affordable cost and right to equity and quality education and the challenges such as infrastructure, appropriate government policies, quality of teaching and research.

Delivering the theme address, NHEC 2020 chairperson and Founder-Trustee, GRG Trust, Dr R Nandini said Indian educational institutions should go for international ranking and a new approach is also needed in higher education.

NHEC 2020 co-chair and chairperson and managing trustee, Sri Krishna Institutions, S Malarvizhi said the major challenge at this time is to cope up with the present situation and placement for the students.