Process begins to give free school bags to 20 million kids in UP

The process of distribution of free school bags to more than 20 million (2 crores) students enrolled in classes 1 to 8 in government, government-aided and social welfare department schools has finally begun, inform state education department officials.

The beneficiaries will include lakhs of students enrolled in 1,13,289 government-run primary and another 45,625 upper primary schools, they added.

The last date for bag delivery at the development block level has been fixed as February 2, 2021. Around 5 lakh children will get free school bags in Prayagraj alone as part of this initiative, said Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha. He said that director (basic education) Sarvendra Vikram Singh through his missive dated November 12 has sent district-wise names of the selected firms for the supply of the school bags to all BSAs of the state.

As per the missive, Khadim India Ltd, Kolkata will be the supplier of these school bags to 32 districts of UP including Prayagraj, Kaushambi and Pratapgarh as well as Sonbhadra, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Hathras and Aligarh.

Similarly, Vinishma Technology Private Ltd, Ghaziabad has been selected to supply the schoolbags to 14 districts including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli and Amethi while Manjeet Plastic Industries, New Delhi will supply the schoolbags to 17 districts including Agra, Mathura and Bareilly, Meerut and Ghaziabad. Likewise, High Spirit Commercial Ventures Pvt Ltd, Mumbai will supply the school bags to the remaining 12 districts including Varanasi, Jaunpur and Azamgarh, officials said. The school bags are to be supplied in two sizes-Medium and Large-priced at Rs178 (Rs177.99) and for which purchase orders were to be placed by November 13 itself, they added.

The terms and condition of the supply make it plain that in case of late supply, the payment of companies will face deductions. A week after February 2, 2021, there will be a cut on the payments by 1 per cent, 2 per cent on the delay of two weeks, 3 per cent on the delay of three weeks and 5 per cent on the delay of a month.