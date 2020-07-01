Sections
Home / Education / Prof Sanjay Dwivedi appointed Director General of IIMC

Prof Sanjay Dwivedi appointed Director General of IIMC

Professor Sanjay Dwivedi is at present Registrar of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:10 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Mass Communication. (HT file )

Professor Sanjay Dwivedi was on Wednesday appointed as the Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Dwivedi is at present Registrar of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the DG, IIMC on direct recruitment basis for a period of three years, the order said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CLAT 2020 exam in August, apply till July 10
Jul 01, 2020 14:48 IST
Doctors’ Day: Zoa Morani posts pics from Covid-19 treatment, pays tribute
Jul 01, 2020 14:44 IST
Aamir Khan is relieved after mom tests negative for Covid-19
Jul 01, 2020 14:43 IST
UK beckons scientists, students with new Office for Talent
Jul 01, 2020 14:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.