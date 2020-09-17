Sections
Home / Education / Project for awareness against drug abuse among schoolchildren to go online: Delhi govt

Project for awareness against drug abuse among schoolchildren to go online: Delhi govt

The project for screening and awareness against drug or substance abuse among schoolchildren has moved online in view of closure of schools due to COVID-19, according to Delhi government officials.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 15:48 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

In the phase one of the project, conducted in collaboration with AIIMS’ National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC), a baseline survey will be carried out, whereas in the phase two resource material will be developed for awareness among parents and community regarding substance abuse.

“With the onset of novel coronavirus, the methodology for screening and intervention for drug or substance abuse among school-going children, were partially modified to meet the objectives. The project shall now be mostly digitally conducted till the time schools reopen. The feasibility of the same was assessed by conducting two pilot assessments in schools. An offline or face-to face component will be added once schools reopen,” a senior official said.

“The heads of schools have been asked to facilitate the conduction of baseline anonymous survey on substance use online for students having technology access and offline for those who do not have access,” the official added.

While the survey activity for class 5 has been put in abeyance till further orders, the survey covering classes 8 to 11 will be conducted from September to November.

