Promote all class 11 students of West Bengal boards, schools asked

In a letter dated May 11, council president Mahua Das said as decided by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all class 11 students should be declared promoted to the next class.

Updated: May 12, 2020 11:31 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Kolkata

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has asked its affiliated schools to promote all class 11 students as their annual exams could not be completed due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

In a letter dated May 11, council president Mahua Das said as decided by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all class 11 students should be declared promoted to the next class.

The council provides the question papers for the class 11 annual examinations, while the exams are conducted by the schools and papers are checked by internal examiners.

Some of the papers of the class 12 board examinations and class 11 annual examinations, being conducted simultaneously, could not be held on the scheduled dates of March 23, March 25 and March 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The government earlier said the higher secondary examinations will be held any day after June 10, while there will be no further annual exams for class 11 in this academic year.

Around 11,10,000 students will be promoted from class 11 to class 12 this year with the government’s decision, a council source said.

