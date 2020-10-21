PSEB 10th and 12th compartment exam admit card 2020 released at pseb.ac.in, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PSEB 10th and 12th compartment exam admit card 2020: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the admit card for PSEB Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the PSEB Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2020 can download their admit card online at pseb.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination.

Direct link to download PSEB Class 10 compartment exam admit card 2020.

Direct link to download PSEB Class 12 compartment exam admit card 2020.

How to download PSEB Class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card of (Reap / Compartment / DIC / Additional / Golden Chance Subject) of Matric / Sr Sec, October-2020”

Click on the link to select PSEB class 10 or 12 admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The PSEB compartment exam admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.