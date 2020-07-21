Sections
Home / Education / PSEB 12th Result 2020 declared, 90.98% pass, girls outsmart boys

PSEB 12th Result 2020 declared, 90.98% pass, girls outsmart boys

PSEB 12th Result 2020: This year, a total of 2,86,378 students appeared in the Punjab Board class 12 examinations. Out of this, 2,60,545 students passed the examination.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 11:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PSEB 12th Result 2020. (HT file )

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday announced the Punjab board Class 12 exam results for various streams such as Medical, Non-Medical, Commerce, Humanities, and Vocational on its official website. A total of 90.98% of students have passed the exam.

Follow PSEB 12th Result 2020 Live Updates

This year, a total of 2,86,378 students appeared in the PSEB class 12 examinations. Out of this, 2,60,545 students passed the examination.

Also Read: Punjab 12th Result 2020: How to check PSEB class 12 results online

Girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 94.82%, while the pass percentage of boys is 90.99%.

Also Read: PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Class 12 result declared at pseb.ac.in



Government schools have outscored Private schools this year. Govt. Schools have 94.32 % as against 91.84% of Affiliated schools and 87.04% of Associated schools.



Also Read: PSEB 12th Result 2020:Punjab Board Class 12 Result declared, get direct link here

Rural areas have outperformed the urban areas in PSEB class 12 examination with a pass percentage of 93.39%, while the pass percentage of urban areas is 91.96%.

Direct link to check PSEB Punjab 12th Results 2020

How to check your Punjab Board class 12th result:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2020’

Key in your credentials and login

Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan class 12 arts result at rajresults.nic.in
Jul 21, 2020 12:31 IST
This doggo, named Milo, is a butterfly king. Watch
Jul 21, 2020 12:25 IST
South Korea’s new Covid-19 cases bounce back after drop on Monday
Jul 21, 2020 12:19 IST
Covid-19: Scientists re-emphasise use of face masks as virus cases surge
Jul 21, 2020 12:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.