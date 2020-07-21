PSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Punjab Board class 12 result to be declared soon at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to declare the Class 12th exam result at 11 am today. PSEB had conducted the class 12th exams in March 2020 for various streams including Medical, Non Medical, Commerce, Humanities and Vocational. As many as 2.90 lakhs students appeared for the exam. JR Mehrok, controller examination, PSEB said, the result will be uploaded on the board’s website, pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com on July 21. The Punjab board had to cancel some papers due to Covid-19 related lockdown that was imposed in March. PSEB has decided to prepare the results based on the best performing subjects.

How to check your Punjab Board class 12th result

Log on to the official website, pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2020’

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on submit

Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Check latest updates on result, pass percent, toppers’ list and other details here: