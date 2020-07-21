PSEB 12th Result 2020:Punjab Board Class 12 Result declared at pseb.ac.in

Sections
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 12th results of all streams -- arts, science and commerce. Students who have taken the exam can check their scores online at pseb.ac.in.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This year, PSEB had to cancel some papers due to Covid-19 outbreak. The result has been prepared on the basis of the best performing subjects as examinations of some subjects have already been taken by the PSEB before the virus outbreak.

If any student has appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects for which examinations have not been conducted. In case of open-school students, PSEB will declare the results on the basis of credit carry formula. Students will be awarded average marks on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the subjects (credit carry formula), which were passed by them in earlier sessions.

Direct link to check PSEB 12th Result 2020



How to check Punjab Board 12th Results 2020 :



Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in



On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Clss 12th Result 2020’

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on submit

Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

