PSEB 12th Result 2020:Punjab Board Class 12 Result declared, get direct link here

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 12th results of all streams -- arts, science and commerce. Here’s the direct link to check your scores

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 11:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Punjab Board Class 12 Result declared, get direct link here

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the class 12th results of all streams -- arts, science and commerce today. Students who have appeared for the PSEB 12th exam can check their scores online at pseb.ac.in.

Direct link to check PSEB Punjab 12th Results 2020

Steps to check Punjab Board 12th Results 2020:

Visit the official website of Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2020’

Enter your roll number and other required details



Click on submit

Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

This year, PSEB had to cancel some papers due to Coronavirus related lockdown. So,the result has been prepared on the basis of the best performing subjects as examinations of some subjects have already been taken by the PSEB before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Student who has appeared in the examinations for only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects for which examinations have not been conducted.The open-school students will be assessed on the basis of credit carry formula. Students will be awarded average marks on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the subjects (credit carry formula), which were passed by them in earlier sessions.

