PSEB 5th Result 2020: Punjab Board declares class 5th result on basis on internal assessment marks

PSEB 5th Result 2020: Punjab Board declares class 5th result on its official website at pseb.ac.in. Check full details and direct link to check result here.

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PSEB class 5th result 2020 declared at pseb.ac.in (File)

Punjab Board has announced the class 5th result 2020 on its official website pseb.ac.in and on the third party website at indiaresults.com. Students have been promoted to next class on the basis of internal assessment marks as the examination were not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students can check their results online at pseb.ac.in. Key in your roll number or name to check your result. Your scores will be displayed on screen. Download and take its print out if possible.

Here’s the direct link to check PSEB class 5th Result 2020

The education minister of Punjab Vijay Inder Singla said that the PSEB results have been declared as per directions and recommendations of CM Captain Amarinder Singh. He said the education department will ensure safe environment while conducting examinations in view of the pandemic.

Check PSEB 10th Result 2020



Earlier the chief minister had announced that the students of class 5 and 8 will be promoted to next class without examinations. “Have decided to promote students of Class 5 and 8 to next classes as well as to promote Class 10 students to next class on the basis of pre-board results,” he had tweeted.



