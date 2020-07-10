Sections
PSEB class 12 remaining exams cancelled: Punjab govt

The board will be declaring the results based on the best performing subjects formula.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PSEB class 12 remaining exams cancelled. (HT file )

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday decided to cancel the pending class 12th examinations.

Punjab school education minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that the state government has decided to cancel all the pending examinations of class XII, open school, and several other categories including reappear and golden chance students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will not be possible for the state govt to conduct the examination, the minister added.

“#PunjabGovernment cancels pending examinations of class XII, open school divulge School Education Minister, @VijayIndrSingla. #PSEB to declare results on basis of best performing subjects formula stated the Cabinet Minister,” Punjab government tweeted.  



The board will be declaring the results based on the best performing subjects formula. “For example, if any student has appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said while elaborating best performing subjects formula.

Earlier this month, PSEB directed evaluators to speed up the process of checking answer sheets for Class 12 exams. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the evaluation process had been stopped in March and was started again last month.

