PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at 11 am: Official

PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at 11 am: Official

PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date :Punjab Board will declare the class 12th results 2020 tomorrow, July 21 at 11 am, school education secretary told HT.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 20:11 IST

By Deepa Sharma and Hillary Victor| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 tomorrow (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date: Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) will declare the PSEB class Class 12 results tomorrow, July 21 at 11 am. School education secretary, Krishan Kumar on Monday evening confirmed that the PSEB will declare the class 12 results on July 21 at 11 am.”

Once the PSEB 12th results are declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, dismissing reports in a section of media claiming that the Punjab board Class 12 results will be declared on Monday, Janak Raj Mehrok, PSEB examination controller had said, “We are under process and no date has been finalised yet to declare the results of Class 12. It’s a fake news that PSEB is declaring the result today.”

Punjab board had to cancel some papers due to Covid-19 related lockdown in March. The board has decided to prepare the results based on the best performing subjects.



How to check your Punjab Board class 12th result after it is declared:

Log on to the official website, pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020’

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on submit

Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

