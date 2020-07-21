PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2020 of all five streams to be declared today at pseb.ac.in

Sections
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board class 12th results for various streams including Medical, Non Medical, Commerce, Humanities and Vocational will be declared today by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 08:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2020 today

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board class 12th results for various streams including Medical, Non Medical, Commerce, Humanities and Vocational will be declared today by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The PSEB 12th Results will be declared at 11 am today. Around 2.90 lakhs students appeared for the PSEB 12th exam. JR Mehrok, the controller of examination, PSEB said, the PSEB intermediate result will be uploaded on the board’s website, pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com on July 21.

The Punjab board had to cancel some papers due to Coronavirus related lockdown that was imposed in March. This year, the Punjab Board 12th result will be declared on the basis of the best performing subjects as examinations of some subjects have already been taken by the PSEB before the virus outbreak.

How will the Assessment work: A student who has appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects for which examinations have not been conducted,” the education minister had said while elaborating best performing subjects formula. The marks of practical subjects and on the job training, for vocational subjects will also be awarded on this basis.

For open-school students, PSEB will declare the results on the basis of credit carry formula. Students will be awarded average marks on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the subjects (credit carry formula), which were passed by them in earlier sessions.



How to check your Punjab Board class 12th result

Log on to the official website, pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2020’

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on submit

Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

