Home / Education / PSEB Punjab Board class 10th, 8th and 5th results 2020 declared at pseb.ac.in, direct links here

PSEB Punjab Board Results for class 10th, 8th and 5th have been declared at pseb.ac.in. Check details and direct links here.

Updated: May 29, 2020 21:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PSEB Punjab Board results 2020 declared (File)

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared class 10th, 8th and 5th examination results. The PSEB results can be checked online at pseb.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results online. Direct link for the results can be found below.

PSEB has declared the results on the basis of internal marks after the board had decided to cancel all the board exams due to the coronavirus pandemic and promote all students on the basis of their pre-board examination marks.

Direct links to check PSEB Results 2020

Direct link to check PSEB 10th Result 2020

Direct link to check PSEB 8th Result 2020

Direct link to check PSEB 5th Result 2020

