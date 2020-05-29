PSEB Punjab Board class 10th, 8th and 5th results 2020 declared at pseb.ac.in, direct links here

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared class 10th, 8th and 5th examination results. The PSEB results can be checked online at pseb.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results online. Direct link for the results can be found below.

PSEB has declared the results on the basis of internal marks after the board had decided to cancel all the board exams due to the coronavirus pandemic and promote all students on the basis of their pre-board examination marks.

