PSTET revised result 2017 declared at ssapunjab.org

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday declared the revised results for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2017 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the PSTET 2017 exam can check their results online at ssapunjab.org.

Here’s the direct link to check the PSTET 2017 revised result.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website at ssapunjab.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised Result of PSTET-1 2017”

3. The PSTET 2017 revised result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Scroll down and check your results

5. Download the results and take its print out for future use.