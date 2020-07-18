Sections
Home / Education / Puducherry government to give rice, money to parents as schools are closed due to COVID-19

Puducherry government to give rice, money to parents as schools are closed due to COVID-19

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 16:39 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Puducherry

Representational image. (HT file)

Taking into consideration the fact that students are not getting their mid-day meals provided at government schools, the Puducherry government has decided to give rice and money to every parent, said R Kamalakannan, Education Minister of Puducherry.

“As the schools are not functioning due to the corona, 50,000 students for four months will be given 4 kg of rice and groceries of Rs 250-330 per parent on the school premises,” said Kamalakannan.

A total of 58 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1,898. The state also reported three deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, the total number of cases includes 804 active cases and 28 deaths. Around 1,066 have been treated in the union territory, informed the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Puducherry.



With a spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases reached 1,038,716 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases includes 358,692 active cases, 653,751 cured/discharged/migrated and 26,273 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.

