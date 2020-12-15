Pune schools suspend online classes over non-payment of fees

Sections
Schools affiliated to an association in Maharashtra have decided to suspend online classes for three days in Pune as well as in adjoining Pimpri- Chinchwad for three days from Tuesday following non-receipt of fees from a section of students, an official said on Monday.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 09:18 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Pune

Federation of Schools Association in Maharashtra (FSAM) office-bearers cited “severe financial stress” faced due to non-payment of school fees from parents as the reason for their decision, which comes in the backdrop of the COVID- 19 outbreak that forced a shift to online classes.

“Around 1,400 English medium unaided schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas are our members. Our member-schools extended support to parents during the COVID-19 pandemic by not charging for services which were not utilised such as food, annual gatherings, sports activity, transport.

“School-members even offered monthly/quarterly installment facility to parents to pay their fees,” said Rajendra Singh, president, FSAM.



The federation directed its members not to increase fees but despite that concession, several parents did not pay their dues, making it difficult for the schools to run their affairs, he said.

“Despite all this help and cooperation from the schools, as much as 50 per centof the parents are not paying fees at all and taking undue advantage of our concessions,” Singh said.

“Since the last 6 to 7 months, we have been patient and delivering quality education, but now the schools who are members of the federation are facing severe financial stress.

“They are incapable of sustaining any further and that is why the schools are undertaking a three-day closure of teaching activities from Tuesday,” he added.

