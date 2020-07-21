Punjab 12th Result 2020: How to check PSEB class 12 results online

Punjab 12th Result 2020: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Punjab Board Class 12 exam results for various streams such as Medical, Non-Medical, Commerce, Humanities, and Vocational on Tuesday, July 21, on its official website. The PSEB 12th Results will be declared at 11 am.

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Punjab board Class 12 examinations will be able to check their result online at pseb.ac.in.

Earlier, PSEB cancelled the remaining class 12 board examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic.This year PSEB will announce the class 12 results on the basis of candidates performance in the subjects he has appeared. For this purpose, if a student has appeared in three examinations only, then the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects for which examinations have not been conducted. The marks of practical subjects and on the job training, for vocational subjects will also be awarded on this basis.

For open-school students, the board will announce the results on the basis of credit carry formula. Students will be awarded average marks on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the subjects (credit carry formula), which were passed by them in earlier sessions.

How to check your Punjab Board class 12th result after it is declared:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2020’

Key in your credentials and login

Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out