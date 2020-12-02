Punjab cabinet okays development of Amity University campus in Mohali

In order to develop a major educational hub, the Punjab government on Wednesday approved the establishment of a world-class university campus by the Amity Education Group in Mohali’s IT city, as per a statement issued by Punjab’s Chief Minister Office (CMO) informed.

This decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh here through video conferencing on Wednesday.

“The self-financed private Amity University Punjab, being established as a highly research and innovation-driven university on a 40 acre state-of-the-art campus, will be developed at a prime location in Mohali, SAS Nagar, with an investment of Rs 664.32 crores over the span of 5 years. The university will become functional from the next academic year, with its first session set to commence in June- July 2021,” an official spokesperson said.

The cabinet also gave the nod to the draft of ‘The Amity University Ordinance 2020’ and authorised the Chief Minister to approve the final draft prepared by the legal remembrancer, without placing it again before the cabinet.

To be located just 10 minutes away from the Chandigarh/Mohali airport, the upcoming university would be instrumental in imparting world-class higher education to the students to empower them to compete globally and be gainfully equipped. It will have an annual intake of 1500-2000 students.

Besides being a hub of high-end research and international collaborations, the university will diverse job-oriented graduate, postgraduate, Ph.D. and post-PhD programmes within the framework of the UGC and Punjab State’s regulations. In line with the New Education Policy 2020, it will encourage the interdisciplinary approach beyond boundaries.

The Punjab government has made it mandatory to reserve 15 percent of students from Punjab in the upcoming University, and 5 percent of the total number of students will be given free education as part of the ordinance and its terms and conditions. The University would be recruiting teaching and non-teaching staff as per UGC Guidelines.